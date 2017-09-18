‘US drone attacks canincrease after Trump warning’

LAHORE :US drone attacks can hit other Pakistani areas in future after Trump’s warning, said Senator SM Zafar here on Sunday.

Addressing the 59th conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Society Club on the topic of “Pakistan’s internal and external policy challenges”, former Federal Law Minister Senator SM Zafar said that after shift in American policy Pakistan is going to depend on China for financial needs but we should avoid US rivalry as we can’t afford it.

After Trump’s warning US Drone can hit any Pakistani area in future for which Pakistan Army and government should be ready how to deal with such situations. So far US has not been able to develop a technology to control nuclear assets of Pakistan, SM Zafar added. He appreciated Pakistan’s foreign policies in the past which were exactly as per the situational requirements. However, we should learn from our bad experiments.

Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan said, “now wars are not fought through tanks and weapons but through effective diplomacy and vision”. Unfortunately, Pakistan has lost it because of incapable and corrupt personalities. Success of foreign policy of a country depends on its political stability, solidarity, territorial integrity and socio-economic independence, Shamshad added. Foreign policy is not based on a theory rather it is a set of national interests. Afghan war was not started by Pakistan. We were compelled to be a part of this war. Pakistan is situated at the best geographical location but unfortunately we are suffering due to instability in Afghanistan.