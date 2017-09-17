Court verdict in Benazir murder case unacceptable, says Bilawal

DADU: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday the court verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case was unacceptable as the main facilitator was allowed to leave the country. Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday, he said that blood of late Benazir Bhutto would not go in vain. He called for exemplary punishment to those involved in the killing of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He said his family had rejected the court’s verdict in the case. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the need to implement

National Action Plan (NAP). He said that the people of the town have endeavoured to strengthen democracy even a dictator like Ziaul Haq feared their vigour.

Lashing out at his rivals, he said, “New politicians who are talking about democracy even do not know meaning of this word.” He said that people of Peshawar were searching Imran Khan.

The PPP chairperson refuted allegations regarding development work in Sindh saying those who made such claims could not see improvement in the province.

He said now the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and son of Benazir Bhutto was in the field. —