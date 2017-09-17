New FUUAST VC assumes office

Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal has assumed the office of the vice-chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), here.

He was given a warm welcome by students, teachers and staff members on arrival on campus. The VC said he would strive to ensure academic excellence at the university to produce the best engineers, scientists, artists, scholars and above all best citizens.

He said the FUUAST was known for its strong academic departments, especially Economics, Computer Sciences, Business Administration and Urdu. The VC said the FUUAST stood among the country’s top 10 leading research universities in selected areas due to innovative approach to teaching, research and learning.