Alamgir Gymkhana snatch title from Pakistan CC

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Club’s 11-year supremacy over KCCA Zone VI Daud Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament came to an end after Alamgir Gymkhana defeated them by eight wickets in the final here at the KCCA Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan CC batted first and put on board 157-10 in 39.2 overs. In reply, Alamgir Gymkhana reached the target in 31 overs. —