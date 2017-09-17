MoU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday signed an MoU for faculty development and conferences to promote quality education. LCWU VC Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi and AIOU VC Dr. Shahid Siddiqui signed the MoU which envisages collaboration between the two institutions. —

