September 15, 2017
Peshawar

September 15, 2017

Trader killed in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified persons shot dead a Landikotal resident inside his car in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency and fled from the scene, sources said on Thursday.

They said that Adnan, 27, was a trader in Peshawar and had gone to Jamrud in his own car on Wednesday. He was returning from Shakas to Landikotal when unidentified gunmen killed him somewhere in Shakas locality and left car with his body at a deserted place.

The Jamrud administration reached the site.

The body was shifted to Jamrud Civil Hospital for identification. It was later handed over to the relatives.

The funeral prayer was offered at Landikotal and the deceased was laid to rest in Mirdadkhel graveyard in Landikotal.

