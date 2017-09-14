Perks and privileges of Utmankhel tribe suspended

GHALLANAI: The political administration of Mohmand Agency on Wednesday suspended the perks and privileges of Utmankhel tribe of Anbar tehsil for failure to perform its responsibility

under the collective responsibility section of the Frontier Crimes Regulation in their area.

Assistant Political Agent Naveed Akbar Khan told the reporters that the decision was taken in the wake of series of bomb blasts and attacks on the posts of law enforcement agencies in

Anbar tehsil in the past few days.

He said the perks and privileges of Utmankhel tribe were suspended after the failure of elders of the tribe to honour the pledge they had made with the administration to maintain peace in their respective area. He said the incentives would remain suspended till further orders.