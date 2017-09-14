CM distributes laptops among students

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak distributed laptops among the position holders of various schools in a function at the Nishtar Hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was unfortunate that the rulers politicised institutions and protected their own interest, adding that it was the collective responsibility of the society to educate kids.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had improved the overall working condition for the teachers at the institutions that made a big difference.

The chief minister said his government enforced educational emergency in the province and gave a uniform syllabus, provided missing facilities, ensured presence of teachers and recruited 40,000 teachers through NTS on merit.

Pervez Khattak added that education would continue to be his government’s priority because it can bridge the gap between the rich and poor.

“We have to admit our blunders and work to rectify the situation, otherwise the youth would have no other option but to go abroad for education and the country would bear the brunt of a visible brain drain,” he added.

The chief minister said his government de-politicised the system of education and awarded the teachers for the first time in the history of the province for good results.

The government also started giving laptops to the outstanding students and the process would continue,