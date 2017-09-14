Hot weather predicted

LAHORE: Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a westerly wave is expected to approach western parts of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. They added that rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand division, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at different cities, including Dir, Kalam, Hunza, Bunji and Bagrote while Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sukkur and Rahimyar Khan where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 33°C, minimum was 25.5°C and humidity was 42 percent.