Nadra reply sought

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Justice Ayesha A Malik on Wednesday issued notices to Nadra to submit a reply in a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking directives for it to provide the petitioner with verified voter's lists for NA-120.

The LHC passed the order on a petition moved by Dr Yasmin Rashid, PTI’s candidate for NA-120. She alleged that Nadra had no record of 29,000 votes while the ECP had also verified this stance of the authority.

Under rules, voter's lists could be provided to the candidate but Nadra was not providing her with the voter's lists, she said. She prayed to the court to order Nadra to provide her with the verified voter's lists. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, Justice Ayesha A Malik issued notice to Nadra for September 15.

