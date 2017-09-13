Pre-departure orientation for Japanese scholarship awardees held

Islamabad :The Embassy of Japan organized here on Tuesday a pre-departure orientation for 15 Pakistani scholarship awardees who would be leaving for Japan shortly to study in Japanese universities and institutes under various scholarship programmes funded by the Government of Japan. The programmes under which these scholarships have been awarded to Pakistani students this year include MEXT Research Scholarship 2017 (2-5 years, until their Research is complete), MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship Programme (18 months duration), Young Leaders’ Programme (1 year duration) and Japanese Language Training Programme for Foreign Service Officers (8 months duration).

In Teachers Training Programme (TTP), one male teacher has been selected, in Young Leaders Programme (YLP) two male government officials, in Diplomat Training Programme one female diplomat of MOFA was nominated and selected, whereas 11 students from across Pakistan have received direct MEXT Research scholarship 2017 through university recommendation. Earlier in March this year, Seven Pakistani students, who were awarded MEXT Research Scholarship 2017 through the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan joined their respective universities in Japan. The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan annually selects Pakistani students for Japanese MEXT Research Scholarship Programme for Masters and PhD studies at prestigious universities in Japan.

Dr. Yasar Ayaz, Head of Robotics Department at NUST, and some other MEXT alumni’s were also invited at the orientation who shared their knowledge and experience of studying and living in Japan with the scholarship awardees.

Junya Matsuura, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan, while speaking at the occasion congratulated the scholarship awardees and expressed his hope that they would utilize the knowledge and expertise that they would acquire in Japan for the future development of Pakistan and that they would always become bridges of friendship between Pakistan and Japan. Matsuura advised the scholarship awardees to prepare themselves mentally to adapt to a new environment after arriving in Japan as life in Japan will be quite different from that of Pakistan. However, he also shared his hope that the hospitality and friendship of Japanese people will get them through any unexpected challenge.