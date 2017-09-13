Lawyers observe strike

Lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Tuesday observed strike to condemn registration of cases against lawyers of Sargodha. The strike call was given by Punjab Bar Council which was endorsed by all the district bars of the province. The lawyers didn’t join courts on Tuesday due to which cases were put on next hearings without any development. Earlier, Sargodha Police had registered cases against 41 lawyers for allegedly misbehaving with a woman Assistant Commissioner Anum Ali.

Advertisement