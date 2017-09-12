Warrantsin Canadian woman’s murder case

LAHORE :Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra on Monday issued arrest warrants for a witness in murder case of a Canadian national Sikh woman Rajvinder Kaur Gill.

The court had directed one Maqsood to appear as witness in the court regarding the case but he didn’t appear despite repeated notices. After which the court has issued his arrest warrants and directed the authorities concerned to arrest Maqsood and produce him before the court.

Later, Sarwar Road Police had arrested Shahzad and produced him before the Cantonment judicial magistrate. The accused confessed to his crime–kidnapping and murdering the Sikh lady on the behest of Shahid Ghazanfar alias Karishna Roy. Shehzad stated that he was involved in a plot to get killed the Sikh businesswoman by a relative named Shahid, also a German national. He said Shahid had invited Rajvinder Kaur to Pakistan for a diamond auction in Lahore. Shahid and Gill had known each other for a long time and he had told her he would pay her back the money he owed her when she came to Lahore. Shahid and Shehzad received Gill at the airport and drove her to Sheikhupura.

On the Motorway shortly after, they gave her tea spiked with sedatives to make her lose consciousness, strangled her with a rope and dumped her body in the Khanpur Canal off the Lahore-Sheikhupura Road, Shehzad stated.

Abeera case: An additional district and sessions court on Monday issued arrest warrants for three witnesses for not complying with the court orders in murder case of model Abeera. The court has issued arrest warrants for three witnesses, including Rukhsana, Wazir Ali and Nisar.

The court had ordered witnesses to appear and record their statements but they didn’t bother to comply with the court orders. The court has directed the authorities concerned to arrest witnesses and produce them before the court on next hearing going to be held on September 13.

The accused in this case Tooba wanted to kill her former husband Babar Javed Butt. She prepared her husband’s friend Abeera to execute her plan. Tooba’s plan was to poison her former husband. After that Abeera refused to be part of Tooba’s plan on which Tooba poisoned Abeera. Tooba wanted to murder her former husband as she claimed that her husband did not cooperate in treatment of her daughter owing to which her daughter died. Having this grudge she plotted to kill her husband and prepared Abeera to execute the plan.

The co-accused Farooqur Rehman had purchased poison from accused Hakeem Zeshan. While police claimed that Tooba had also confessed to the killing of one Yousaf Khokhar, a cameraman for a TV channel and a friend of her ex-husband.