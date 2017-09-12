Tue September 12, 2017
September 12, 2017

Plant more trees

Given that the government has paved and extended roads in Hyderabad, the traffic issue has reduced to an even better level. However, this has been done at the cost of the nature. Hundreds of trees which were standing along the road were chopped down to widen the road and deal with the traffic problem.

Ideally, right after the completion of the roads, the government should have taken immediate steps to make up for this loss of trees. But, no efforts have been taken so far to start the plantation of trees. It is time the Sindh government paid attention to this issue. If this problem remained unattended, it would not only pose a threat to the environment, but it will also create pollution in the area.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi (Hyderabad)

