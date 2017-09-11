This is to draw the attention of government authorities to the transport problem that is causing number of accidents in Karachi. The rate of road accidents in Karachi is increasing daily. The public transportation system of the city is deplorable. The condition of mini buses is poor. The engine of these buses burns a lot of fuel and pollutes the environment as well. The drivers are mostly illiterate with regard to traffic rules because of which they drive carelessly. In addition, worn-out roads have added more to the problem. Almost at all busy places, most of the road is acquired by street shops or parked cars. This has narrowed down the wide roads. The government should approve other public transport projects to reduce the flow of traffic and facilitate the people.

The short commute time will be beneficial for students as well. Generally, the people who suffer are students and office workers who couldn’t reach on time because of traffic. The government must solve this issue at the earliest. All countries are developing at a fast pace, but we are stuck in the past. We need to do something about these issues in order to provide relief to the people.

Muhammad Owais Javed (Karachi)