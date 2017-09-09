Solar system installed at Pakistan Railways HQ

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday said the entire working area of the department in Lahore, including four workshops, washing line, railway headquarters, etc have been declared outages-free.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of solar system installment at Pakistan Railways headquarters, the minister said solar system has successfully been fixed and 1,000-unit electricity was being produced. The minister said due to load-shedding delay was being observed in the work of railways.

After making working area of Pakistan Railways in Lahore outages-free, electricity department of the railways has prepared a plan to shift 100 railway stations and all the divisional offices on solar system.

He said his government was trying hard to provide every modern facility to railways for making it a transport-friendly facility for the Pakistanis. sacrifices: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism cannot be denied.

In a statement, the minister said China was a true friend of Pakistan, and China did not accept terrorism charges leveled against Pakistan. He said that China believed that terrorism could not be linked with a particular religion or country.

China-Pakistan relations are long-lasting and China always stood by Pakistan, the minister added. PU admissions: The annual admission to Punjab University’s MA/MSc and BS Honor (four years) programme for academic session 2017-2018 will start from September 18 and will continue till September 28.

condolence: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the death of Muhammad Saeed, father of Pakistani actor and film director Humayun Saeed. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of photographer Sheikh Azmat who took official photographs of Khana Kaba and Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). In his condolence message, the chief minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace.