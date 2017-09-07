Kulsoom’s treatment to continue in London, not in US

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will not be going to America for treatment as doctors have advised that her treatment for throat cancer can continue in London, it has been learnt.

There was concern that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz might be referred to America for treatment, and preparations were made to take her to America, while the wait continued for the final advice of cancer specialists treating her.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family obtained American visas in case Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif was referred by doctors in London for treatment in America, it has been learnt.

Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and their sons Hasan and Hussain applied for American visas last week and were issued visas this week by the American embassy in London. The decision to apply for American visas was made after doctors treating Kuloom Nawaz for Lymphoma cancer told the family that there is a possibility that she could be recommended for advanced treatment in America as doctors waited for tests results.

“American visas were issued just as precaution in case Kulsoom Nawaz needed to go to US for treatment,” a source told this scribe. A news channel reported that Nawaz Sharif had held talks with American Ambassador to the UK at the American embassy, but both the American embassy and sources within Sharif family have dismissed the news as falsehood. It has been reliably learnt that no meeting was held, and there has been no discussion around any such meeting.

“The former PM never met the US ambassador to London. His priority in London is the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and everything is being done to ensure that she gets the proper medical treatment that’s required for Lymphoma. Nothing else,” stressed the source.