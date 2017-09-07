Thu September 07, 2017
September 7, 2017

Census 2017

A successful census was conducted in Pakistan after a gap of 19 years. Preliminary results of the census have been declared and final results will take some time. Conducting a survey is a huge task and one that takes a lot of effort on the part of the government. We should applaud all shareholders for their diligence and hard work since they have carried out a task that was ignored for the last decade.

Some parties and people are not happy with the results of the survey. It is suggested that if they have any grievances, they should take it up at the appropriate forum. This was a responsibility that the government fulfilled in an efficient manner and we must appreciate this fact. It is impossible to carry out a long-term planning for any country, if the authorities do not have relevant data. Now, instead of relying on mere assumptions and guess work, the government can do proper planning on the basis of real facts..

Tasneem Yaseen (Lahore)

