Tue September 05, 2017
Islamabad

INP
September 5, 2017

AIOU declares M.Phil Mass Com result

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its M.Phill Mass Communication program, Semester Autumn, 2016.

According to Controller of Exams, results of M.Sc (Mass Com) will be announced in the mid of this month. Results of Matric, Intermediate, BA, PTC, CT and BEd have already been declared.  The results have been placed at the University’s official website, and its down-load copy is acceptable for taking admission in the next program.

Meanwhile, formal result intimation cards were also being dispatched to the students at their postal address. The results’ declaration is almost ahead of schedule and prior to closing of ongoing admissions autumn semester 2017, i.e. September 5.

The process of results’ declaration and issuance of certificate/degree to the students was expedited as per the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. During the last two and half years, the AIOU has taken a number of initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the admission, examination and delivery system, that has further enhanced the trust of students in the University's learning system. It also led to increase in its students' annual enrolment that is currently more than 1.3 million. —

