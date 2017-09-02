Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shopping

Shopping

Rawalpindi

The residents had been mostly giving attention to purchase of the sacrificial animals for quite some time but at the same time their interest in the Eid shopping increased considerably as great rush was witnessed in the commercial markets and business centers of the city.

“We have received a large number of visitors for last couple of days especially in the evening time. The people cannot miss Eid shopping as it is also part of their celebrations,” said Karamat Abbasi, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement