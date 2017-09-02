Rawalpindi

The residents had been mostly giving attention to purchase of the sacrificial animals for quite some time but at the same time their interest in the Eid shopping increased considerably as great rush was witnessed in the commercial markets and business centers of the city.

“We have received a large number of visitors for last couple of days especially in the evening time. The people cannot miss Eid shopping as it is also part of their celebrations,” said Karamat Abbasi, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market.