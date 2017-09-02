Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Total invited to invest in energy sector

Total invited to invest in energy sector

NEW DELHI: India has invited French oil major Total SA to invest in the country's oil and gas infrastructure, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Encouraged Total to invest in infrastructure, gas pipelines, LNG terminals and petrochemicals," Pradhan said in a tweet after a meeting with Total chairman Patrick Pouyanne.

Total has a 26 percent stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in western India and operates 42 outlets to sell gas to automobiles. —Reuters

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement