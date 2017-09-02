Exclusive expo centres tied to furniture trade boost

LAHORE: Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Friday urged the government to establish exclusive expo centers for furniture industry in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

“Only 25 percent industrialists and traders visit fairs organised in Karachi; however, after the opening of new expo centers with greater facilities, more and more visitors would flock to these cities to boost trade with foreign and local investors,” Ashfaq told reporters, while announcing PFC’s 9th Interiors Pakistan Expo-2017 to be held at Lahore International Expo Centre.

“This mega furniture exhibition, scheduled from December 15, 2017, will promote the furniture and associated made-in-Pakistan products at national and international level and open new vistas and venues to the potential and caliber of our high-quality furnishing goods.”

The PFC cheif said that China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok have been invited for participation, while delegations from other countries are too be expected. “The mega event will also be attended by members of the diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation,” said he.

Ashfaq said almost 100 brands will exhibit at the event, officially sponsored by Master Foam, while more than 70 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products and nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega event.

“Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 20 percent on different items exhibited at the event,” he said adding this exhibition would also provide the younger designers and architects an opportunity to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

The PFC official emphasised that the PFC was the only platform available to all small, medium and large furniture manufacturing companies in the country to promote their business and furniture related accessories. “The PFC aims to promote industry-friendly legislation, improve supply chain, market Pakistani furniture locally as well as internationally, create skilled human resource at all levels, upgrade manufacturing technology, set and monitor quality standards for products sold by brands under its umbrella,” said he.