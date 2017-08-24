Thu August 24, 2017
Peshawar

August 24, 2017

Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20m torched

PESHAWAR: The Director of Intelligence and Investigation of the Inland Revenue disposed of fake and smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the cigarettes had been smuggled from different countries and no Customs duty was paid on it. It added that smuggling causes a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer every year.

