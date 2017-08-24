A disappointing statement

Since the 9/11 incident, Pakistan has lost over 75,000 of its people in the war on terror. The war has cost Pakistan over $1 trillion so far. The country’s two generations have suffered from the terrors of the war. Psychological traumas and injuries of thousands of people are some of the irreversible effects of the war. However, the president of the US completely disregarded the sacrifice of the Pakistani people and said that the US, in return, has paid billions of dollars to Pakistan. Is he trying to say that the US has paid Pakistan for the deaths the country witnessed in the war? Can a human’s life be equal to dollars? Are Pakistanis hirelings? Does he consider the Pakistan Army to be a mercenary force? Do Pakistanis fight and die for dollars? What a disgrace. Can Trump ask 75,000 Americans to step forward and die, and in return they and their families will be paid in dollars? What a joke. Are Pakistanis not equal to Americans? Is the blood of a Pakistani citizen is cheaper than the blood of an American?

This should be brought to Trump’s attention that Pakistanis didn’t fight for dollars. There is no price of sacrifice, friendship and sincerity. Pakistan fought the war to to save the world, including the US, from the menace of terrorism. Is there any match of Pakistan? Our martyrs saved the US. They made sure that an incident like 9/11 is never happened again on the soil of America. On the other hand, Pakistanis have been facing a 9/11 every now and then since 2001. Still, the president of the US believes that Pakistan is providing safe havens to US enemies? Have a heart. Show some wisdom.

Alya Alvi (Rawalpindi)