Railway Police arrest four POs

LAHORE: Railways police claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) at Multan Railway Station on Wednesday. According to DIG Operations Shariq Jamal, the POs were traveling on Shalimar Express from Lahore to Karachi but were intercepted at Multan Station. They were arrested from the train. The DIG said the POs were wanted by Narowal Police in a murder case of police officials. Jamal appreciated police for nabbing the outlaws.

Meanwhile, railways authorities issued schedule of special trains on Eid holidays. First train would leave for Peshawar from Karachi on August 30 at 11am, second train would leave for Rawalpindi from Quetta via Lahore on August 30 at 11: 30am and the third train would leave for Lahore from Karachi on August 31 at 11am. Similarly, the fourth train would leave for Multan from Rawalpindi on September 1 at 7am and the fifth and last special train would leave for Rawalpindi from Multan Cantt on September 4 at 7am.