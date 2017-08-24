Thu August 24, 2017
Sports

August 24, 2017

SOA to hold ‘National Good Governance, Leadership Course’

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has allotted a three-day National Good Governance and Leadership Course to the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA).

The SOA said in a press release on Wednesday that it would organise the course in October in Karachi. The office-bearers of the provincial sports associations, both men and women, will get a chance to acquire knowledge about good governance pertaining to sports management and the modern techniques of leadership in sports. Renowned sports officials are expected to deliver lectures during the course.

