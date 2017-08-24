Coaches to get nothing as athletes receive cash awards today

KARACHI: The medallists of the South Asian Games held in India last year will receive their cash prizes on Thursday (today). The heroes will be honoured at a special ceremony to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

As per the policy of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the gold medallists will get richer by Rs1 million each, the silver medallists will receive Rs500,000 each, while those who claimed bronze medals will get Rs250,000 each. Pakistan captured 12 gold, 37 silver and 57 bronze medals in the competitions, which were held in

Guwahati and Shillong.Squash gold medallist Nasir Iqbal will not be able to get his prize as he has been banned after failing a dope test.

Once again coaches will not be given any reward of their hard work.“We are not being given prizes and it’s great injustice,” a coach told ‘The News’. He said that coaches play a key role in shaping the athletes for international events.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official told this correspondent that there was no mention of any incentive for coaches in the policy. However, he was quick to add that the new policy, which is yet to be approved, incentives for the coaches have been recommended.

An official of a federation told ‘The News’ that the coaches have not even been invited to the function. “They have not even been invited to attend the function and those who will come will be uninvited guests,” the official said.

He said that in all countries coaches are honoured when their athletes get medals in international circuit. Interestingly, the coaches and other support staff and even the selectors were honoured by the government when Pakistan lifted the ICC Champions Trophy by crushing India in the final in England.