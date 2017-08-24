ECP issues notices to minister, MPA

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued notices to PML-N Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin and MPA Majid Zahoor for their alleged violation of ECP code of conduct in the constituency NA-120 where by-elections are going to be held on September 17 after the disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case.

The ECP has directed both PML-N lawmakers to submit their reply within three days. The ECP has issued notice to Bilal Yasin and Majid Zahoor on an application filed by PTI candidate for NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Dr Yasmin contended before the ECP that Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin and Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javaid were initiating development projects after the announcement of the election schedule by the ECP. She stated that new development projects were in progress in the constituency and new tenders were being issued on the daily basis by the City District Government at the behest of the ruling party.

She further said that the mayor of the city was affixing supporting banners in favour of PML-N, which was quite illegal, unlawful and against the code of conduct issued by the ECP. The candidate of PTI sought action by the ECP against the persons concerned under the Section 103-A of the Representation of People Act (ROPA) that ensures that no public office holder can give favour to any candidate and no development work can be initiated until the election procedure is completed in that the constituency concerned. The ECP after receiving the application has issued notices to food minister and others.