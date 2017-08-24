Man going to buy goat shot deadby robbers

LAHORE: Robbers shot dead a citizen on offering resistance in the Hurbanspura police area on Wednesday.

Police reached the scene late as usual so the robbers managed to flee the scene. The victim has been identified as Faisal Ali, a resident of Salamatpura. His marriage was scheduled to be performed after Eid.

He was on his way to a cattle market to buy a goat for Eid-ul-Azha along with his brother and a friend on a bike. As they reached near Hurbanspura, five robbers intercepted them and looted Rs 200,000 in cash and cell phone.

Meanwhile, Faisal offered resistance, over which, a robber shot at and wounded him. The robbers fled. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police after being informed reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body has been removed to morgue. The victim’s family has appealed to Punjab chief minister for justice. The locals also protested against police.

Body found: A 45-year-old man was found dead in South Cantt police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Police said the man looked a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

accidents: At least 678 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Five lives were lost and 598 people were badly injured in the road accidents. The injured were removed to different hospitals. However, some 172 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.

Pirated books: A team of FIA Lahore Wednesday raided a godown at Garden Town and recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. According to an FIA official, on a complaint, the raiding team recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. He said FIA team also arrested owner of the godown and an FIR has been registered against him under Copy Right Ordinance.

Two arrested for killing woman, daughter: Chuhng Investigation police arrested two persons on charges of killing a woman and her daughter. The arrested accused were identified as Awais and Shahbaz. Awais told police that he had nursed grudge against his mother Shabana Kausar for contracting second marriage.

He confessed that he along with his cousin Shahbaz stabbed his mother Shabana and his stepsister Aliha Shahzadi to death. The SSP Investigation had announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the in charge SI Khalil.

468 cases registered against commuters: Punjab Highway Patrol cracked down on various law violators and registered 468 cases against commuters. Punjab Highway Patrol team arrested and registered 430 cases against traffic violators and impounded four motor bikes with fake registration number plates, arrested 31 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles and three others on charges of consuming liquor.