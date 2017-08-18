Fresh census in Fata sought

TANK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief organiser for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) Dost Mohammad Mehsud has expressed concern over reports that the recent population census had shown a marked decrease in population in the tribal areas.

Talking to reporters here, he said the tribespeople had already been marginalised owing to 15 years of militancy and operations which resulted in complete displacement. The PTI leader, who belongs to South Waziristan, appealed to both chief justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to order fresh census if the figures of Fata showed any decrease.

He noted that this may undermine the Fata reforms and streamlining process. Dost Mehsud, who retired as federal secretary, said soon the Fata based-all parties conference would be organised to deliberate upon the sensitive issue of census report and evolve a joint strategy to safeguard Fata’s interests.

He appealed to army chief to announce a Balochistan-like welfare package for Fata youth by inducting them into the armed forces as a special case with a view to overcome the mounting unemployment. He demanded the rebuilding and reconstruction of destroyed education and health facilities.