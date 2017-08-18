Plea against PCB chief adjourned

Print Story
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of Lahore High Court on Thursday deferred for a day the hearing of petition challenging appointment of Najam Sethi as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The judge directed the petitioner to attach a copy of the PCB Constitution with his petition and postponed further proceedings for Friday (today). —Correspondent
