Fri August 18, 2017
Lahore

August 18, 2017

Plea against PCB chief adjourned

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of Lahore High Court on Thursday deferred for a day the hearing of petition challenging appointment of Najam Sethi as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The judge directed the petitioner to attach a copy of the PCB Constitution with his petition and postponed further proceedings for Friday (today). —Correspondent

 

