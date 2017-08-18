All institutions tasked to materialise ‘Vision 2025’

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal, minister for interior, on Thursday directed all the institutions to play their role in achieving objectives set forth by Pakistan Vision 2025.

“Pakistan Vision 2025 sets the groundwork to launch the country on a fast track of development with the ultimate goal of transforming it to become one of top twenty economies by 2030,” said the minister keynoting the three-day 'Pakistan Development Summit and Expo.'

“We need to forge a path to in an effort to achieve goals set in Vision 2025.”

Iqbal said Pakistan's biggest problem was political instability and shaky democracy because of which it was lagging behind countries like South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia. “South Korea copied economic plans of Pakistan and see where it has reached now," he added.

"Every country became developed with political stability and steady democratic process but unfortunately, whenever we embarked on the path of sustained democracy, the process was derailed,” Iqbal lamented.

The summit attended by top economists, academicians, politicians, diplomats and youth discussed the hardships faced by Pakistan in the past and the opportunities that were before it to attain higher economic growth and prosperity.

Sartaj Aziz, deputy chairman planning commission, in his speech, told audience the summit was an opportunity to review the performance of Pakistan and deliberate how to become one of the top 25 economies of the world.

"Pakistan hasbattled the menace of terrorism and braved other natural disasters in the past. However challenges lie ahead as Pakistan was considered the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change,” said Aziz.

The planning commission official said that the nation has to work together to fulfill this dream. Later the speakers discussed the strategies to make Pakistan economically strong and stable. One of the highlights of the event was a documentary that showcased milestones that Pakistan achieved in 70 years. —APP