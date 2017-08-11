Donors keen to initiate welfare activities in Fata

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Dr Saeed Elahi has said that donor agencies have expressed keen interest to initiate welfare activities across Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to provide relief to militancy-stricken-tribesmen.

He was speaking at a meeting during his first visit to PRC Fata Headquarters, said a press relaease.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that they had prioritised Fata in carrying out multiple programmes to facilitate tribespeople at their doorsteps.

He said the PRC had provided services to Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in health, water and sanitation, food and non-food items at different camps.

Chairman, PRC Fata Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir, Secretary Saeed Kamal Mehsud, Vice-Chairperson PRC Fata Sara Safdar, Managing Committee members Saeedullah Afridi, Engr Ghani Gul Mehsud, Engr Abdur Raheem, Asghar Afridi, Tahir Akbar, Advocate Abdul Kareem Mehsud and PRC programme officers were also present on the occasion.