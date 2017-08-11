Thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. They added that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.

Met officials predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Furthermore, they predicted that light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places in Sindh coast. Rainfall was recorded at Murree, Islamabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Kamra, Gujrat, Mangla, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Peshawar, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chillas, Bagrote, Astore, Bunji and Karachi. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Bhakkar, Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C.