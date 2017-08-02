LGH suspends summer vacation

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has suspended the summer vacation of all the teaching staff and asked the professors, assistant and associate professors to remain available in their departments.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the PGMI principal said that the medical superintendent should ensure smooth working in every section. Similarly, nurses and paramedical staff would not leave their shift till arrival of staff of the next shift.

He said no negligence would be tolerated and patients should be attended properly in every department. He said stern action would be taken against the absentees.