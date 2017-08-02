Sunday blues

It is quite a nuisance when one gets up on a Sunday only to find that there is loadshedding since eight in the morning. What is more frustrating is the fact that the power remains out until half past two in the noon. It’s almost been six weeks since Wapda has been cutting off electric supply on Sundays in Green Town, Lahore. When inquired from the concerned office, it said that the reason for power outages is the installation of new electric lines in industrial area. It was further told that the routine will last for the next four to six weeks.

The thing is that Wapda should choose any week day to work on the project. It shouldn’t disturb residents on Sundays – the only day when people do not have to go to work. It is really troublesome for residents when they have only one day off from their offices and are compelled to cancel their plans because of persistent loadshedding. Wapda authorities must reschedule its maintenance activities on a working day.

Zubair A Qureshi (Lahore)