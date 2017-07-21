Over Rs27 bn irregularities detected in KP government

PESHAWAR: Irregularities worth over Rs27 billion were committed during financial year 2014-15 in different departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to report issued by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for year 2014-15, most of alleged irregularities were committed in the departments of C&W and Energy with over Rs6.8 billion and Rs6.2 billion respectively. The report further raised objections on performance of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of provincial assembly, failure in controlling departmental irregularities and in recovering money.

The report recommended to recover Rs1.5 million from Parliamentary Secretary for Forest Haji Fazal Elahi on carrying out unnecessary expenditure, misuse of official vehicles, TA/DA and in the allowances head. Objections were also raised in the report regarding promotions of employees in different departments in violations of rules and regulations, deputation and use of billion of rupees by giving jobs from other departments to provincial departments. The alleged irregularities of Rs1.10 billion of financial aid given by an American institution for the rehabilitation of Malakand Division were also exposed.

The report further exposed alleged irregularities of Rs4 billion in Finance Department, over Rs3.8 billion in Food, Rs770 million in Housing, Rs150 million in Forest, Rs156 million in Education and Rs100 million in Environment departments on not spending budget. Awami National Party (ANP), the opposition party in provincial assembly, has announced to submit adjournment motion in provincial assembly on this issue.