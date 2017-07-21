Fri July 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

July 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee weakens

Rupee weakens

The rupee value fell against the dollar on Thursday, amid some increase in foreign currency demand from importers. The rupee lost nine paisas to close weaker at 105.34 to the greenback as compared to Wednesday’s closing of 105.25 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee/dollar parity lost some grounds, as importers and oil companies bought dollars to settle their bills.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement