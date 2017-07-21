Rupee weakens

Print Story
The rupee value fell against the dollar on Thursday, amid some increase in foreign currency demand from importers. The rupee lost nine paisas to close weaker at 105.34 to the greenback as compared to Wednesday’s closing of 105.25 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee/dollar parity lost some grounds, as importers and oil companies bought dollars to settle their bills.
