Govt may revoke facility of no sales tax on 5 sectors

From Hanif Khalid

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering withdrawing facility of zero percent sales tax on inputs of five export oriented sectors including textiles. Zero percent sales tax had been allowed through the federal budget 2016-17 to address the issue of liquidity faced by export sectors and in anticipation that sales tax refund issue would be addressed once for all. However, it has been noticed that position of refunds remains unchanged. The federal government is also considering withdrawal of rebate allowed on the export of yarn as a part of export package announced in January this year. This is being mulled on demand of value addition sectors.

Treasury, Opp trade barbs in Balochistan PA

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly witnessed an ugly scene on Sunday as the government and opposition members exchanged hot words over the issue of supplementary demands of grant. Soon after the trade of barbs, the opposition members of the provincial assembly staged a walk out of the assembly. Balochistan Assembly held its session held with Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani in the chair. The session approved supplementary demands for grant of approximately Rs50 billion. Opening debate on the new budget, Leader of Opposition in the House, Moulana Abdul Wasey urged the federal government to immediately pay its due share to Balochistan to accelerate the pace of progress and prosperity in the province. Later, the Speaker adjourned session of the House till 3:00pm Monday.