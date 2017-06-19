Mon June 19, 2017
Islamabad

June 19, 2017

Nominations open for Free Press Awards

Islamabad

Free Press Unlimited, a non-profit organisation based in the Netherlands, is accepting nominations for the Free Press Awards.

Journalists who have a strong commitment with press freedom and independent information can compete for an award.

The awards aim to honour journalists who risk everything to bring the news to the public, media pioneers who pave the way for equality and justice and those who persevere under the most difficult circumstances, said a press release.

The categories are newcomer of the year and most resilient journalist of the year. Prizes include a media scholarship for the newcomer of the year and EUR15,000 (US$16,344) for the most resilient journalist. Both winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Netherlands.

The deadline is August 1.

