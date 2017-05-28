Extreme hot weather, maximum loadshedding

Maximum temperature reaches 52 degree Celsius in Turbat, Sibi; PTI lawmakers again lead attacks on grid station, Wapda offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE/PESHAWAR/BATKHELA: Most parts of the country were in severe grip of heat with mercury touching 52 degree Celsius in Turbat and Sibi, while the unending scourge of power loadshedding made life miserable for the people. On the other hand, PTI workers staged protests and attacked grid stations and Pesco/Wapda offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum temperature recorded in some other cities (in degree Celsius) was: Jacobabad 51; Larkana 50; Dadu, Sukkur, Moenjo Daro 49; Noorpur Thal, RY Khan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu 48; Peshawar 46; Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan 44; Hyderabad, Islamabad 41; Muzaffarabad 39; Quetta 38; Dir, Gilgit 37; Karachi 36; Chitral 35; Murree 30 and Skardu 29.

Power outages increased in various areas of Punjab where the hot weather claimed the life of a labourer while four others fainted. The victim, Mubasher, along with his colleagues was busy in constructing a house at Kalarwala, Baddomalhi.

Lalamusa, Gujrat, Sarai Alamgir and Pakpattan are some of the towns and cities most affected by the increase in loadshedding and low voltage.

Lesco announced a new schedule for power loadshedding, which came into effect on Saturday. According to a spokesperson, the industrial areas would experience nine and a half hours of outages. However, the residential areas covered by such feeders are exempted from outages during Iftar and Sehri hours.

In Peshawar, PTI lawmaker Fazl Elahi, who had occupied the Rehman Baba Grid Station on Friday, again reached the premises; however, he and his supporters faced stiff resistance on Saturday as Fazl entered the grid station, the authorities locked down the gates and made him a hostage.

Hearing the news, more party workers reached the spot; however, a heavy contingent of police controlled the situation. The grid station officials on the orders of police opened the gates after which the PTI supporters staged a sit-in to record their protest. In Batkhela, PTI activists led by the party lawmakers stormed the Wapda offices and torched the furniture.

The Malakand Levies personnel arrested MNA Junaid Akbar, MPA Shakeel Khan and a number of local government representatives. The protesters also blocked a link road in the town and demanded the release of arrested persons.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud has directed the police to improve security of grid stations after attacks by protesters in different parts of the province.

On Friday, protesters attacked three grid stations in Peshawar and took over their control, while more protests were reported on Saturday.