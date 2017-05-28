‘Yaum-e-Takbeer’ to be celebrated with national zeal

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the ‘Yaum-e-Takbeer’ with zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate the historic event when it successfully conducted a series of nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of the Balochistan province on May 28, 1998, making the country’s defence impregnable.

With demonstration of nuclear capabilities, Pakistan became the first nuclear power of Islamic and the 7th world power under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who stood firmly in the face of international pressures and lucrative offers of aid to abandon the plan to conduct the tests.

‘Yaum-e-Takbeer’, which literally means “the day when Allah Almighty’s name was exalted” is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm to remind the struggle and great odds Pakistan faced in achieving the nuclear capabilities despite international pressures.

As a result of the nuclear explosions, the nation had to endure economic sanctions imposed by the international community but it stood by its principled stand on the issue of achieving national deterrence.

To mark the day, special prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tributes to the team of nuclear scientists who did raise Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity of nations and signified the principle of self-reliance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party which always celebrates the day in a befitting manner, its workers and leaders are all set to celebrate ‘Yaum-e-Takbeer’, arranging special gatherings and cake cutting ceremonies at various places.

The party has the distinction of making the decision to carry out nuclear tests at Chaghi during the second tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister.

State-run broadcasting and television channels will broadcast special programmes in which defence analysts, journalists, educationists, and intellectuals will participate and highlight the significance of the day.