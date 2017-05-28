Blind man appeals for help

PESHAWAR: A blind young man has appealed to the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to help him with treatment of his eyes abroad as the doctors have told him that his eyesight could be restored through treatment in the United States or other developed countries.

Rizwan Ali Khan, a resident of Pabbi in Nowshera district said at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club that he had done D.Com and ACCA from Peshawar and had also got job in a local firm but in the year 2000 he suffered from a fatal eye disease and lost sight of left eye.

He said that he had spent huge amount on the treatment of his eyes in public and private hospitals of Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but to no avail. He said that his right eye also stopped functioning in 2014.

The man said the doctors had told him that his eye sight could be restored in Florida, USA but for that he needed money and also visa from the US Embassy in Pakistan.

For financial assistance, he said he approached the Prime Minister Secretariat in 2016 from where he got a letter, asking medical report from PIMS Islamabad but unfortunately the hospital management did not provide him medical report.