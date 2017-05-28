The chief justice of the Peshawar High Court has ordered the establishment of a food authority in the city so that the provision of safe food to people is ensured. Although it is good news that the high court has taken the much-needed decision, it was the responsibility of the provincial government to ensure that the food eaten by people is fit for consumption.

In the beginning of the year, news broke out revealing the shocking fact that the sale of adulterated milk was in full swing in the city. Later, the court directed the food secretary to ensure that milk available for consumption is free from harmful chemicals. The first state-of-the-art milk testing laboratory was also set up in the city. In the same way, the court’s decision to check the quality of food and ensure the provision of hygienic food to people is commendable.

S M Khalid

Peshawar