Rawalpindi

A Three-day Punjab Lok Mela at Rawalpindi Arts Council ended with colourful ceremony.

The stalls of artisan like Truck Art, Wood Art, Mirror Making, Glass Painting, Embroidery, Doll Making and village prepared by this Council remained the main focus of public for three days of the festival.

In ‘Saif ul Malook ki Mehfil’, Ali Sardar and Muhammad Razi Sultan received thunder appreciation while in ‘Arfana Kalam ki Mehfil’ living legend Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi bagged admiration by singing poetry of different ‘sufi’ saints.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, MPA Lubna Pirzada, MPA Malik Iftikhar, MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan and Sajada Nasheen Khari Sharif were guest of honours at the closing ceremony of the festival.

Renowned singer Qurban Niazi, Gul Muhammad, Muzamil, Subhan, Ashir and Zahir Hussain gave wonderful performance in closing ceremony.

Earlier on the second day of the event, the different segments of cultural performance with folk dances, ‘Sherkhawani’, ‘Heer Khawani ‘and ‘Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ entertained the public who attended the Lok Mela. The people also focused on the stalls of artisans on the second day. MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and MPA Zeb-un-Nisa Awan was the guest of honour.

