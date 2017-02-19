Come with poet on journey of the heart

-
Come with poet on journey of the heartBy Ibne AhmadFebruary 19, 2017Print : Islamabad
Tum se roshan hai shaayari meri
Meray sheroun ki aabru tum ho
Romana Rumi has got a poetic temperament and writes in the most sober and emotionally plainspoken manner. I was taken aback, that despite having one heart she has colours of all the seasons inside her verses:
Bohat see Nikhatain zanjeer ki hain
Bohat see lzzatain taskheer ki hain
Aay Rumi Shayayray fitrat houn mein bhi
Diloun ki dharkanain tasveer ki hain
Her deeply moving poetry collection about life and its consolations, love’s pain and pleasure, appears to be more than a diffusion of words, and content. It’s a poetry that settles on the page very inaudibly, yet as we read on, it allows us to experience her innermost turbulence in the gentlest of ways. Any person who has ever loved somebody, or lost somebody, or both, will be gripped by it:
Yeh tasanno naheen haqeeqat hai
Haan mujay aap se mohabbat hai
Pooch laitay hain mera haal kabhi
Aap ki yeh bari anayat hai
One might deduce, of-course, that the pack of unhappy life incidents is merely another sign of her confessional custom of self-disclosure. But I believe what we see in her poetry is something deeper and more constructive: a longing to comprehend and give shape to an experience that defines her, an experience that is moral and social in nature. How we grieve alone tells us something about who we are together. Her poetry tells us that grief is not something merely to endure, but a vital facet of life:
Ratgagay hain jo meri ankhoun mein
Aagahi ka azaab hai logo
Yeh meri jagmagaati dunya bhi
Ek mukammal suraab hai logo
Dard ki dhoop mein jalnay ka hunar jaanti houn
Main nayee fikr kay suraj ka safar jaanti houn
Romana has the language-sense and knows how to employ simple words to deal with the difficult subjects. She knows how to be lighthearted and solemn at once. A blaze, a zephyr or a pleasure:
Janay kiun aulaaday aadam indinoun
Barsaray pakaar hai charoun taraf
Zindagi Mehsur ho kar reh gayee
Mout ki yalghaar hai charoun taraf
Har qadam par hai qatlay sidqo safa
Har qadam par hai qarbla sayeen
Jaanay kis waqt woh kis baat ko qanoon kahay
Mujay bas aap ki sarkar se darr lagta hai
Romana’s poetry has some beautiful truths about love and loss. We have all lost somebody, or love someone whom we dread losing, and so in the spaces offered by her poetry collection we are asked to provide our own pain, our own love, our own expectation, and this converts her work into a luminous reading experience:
Qissayay darday zindgaani likh
Apnay ashkoun se yeh kahani likh
Ab zameen par azaab ki surat
Ho gayee kiun yeh zindgaani likh
Khilaata raha koi taaza gulaab
Kaheen dil mein sholay bharaktay rahay
Darakhtoun pe aasayb hansta raha
Lahoo mein parinday parakhtay rahay
Chupa kar aansuoun ko muskarana
Haqeeqat mein yahi tu zindgi hai
Romana offers a romantic account of grief and healing; delicate verses of brilliance and beauty abound throughout her book:
Os ko zid hai keh na dekhay ga palat kar hargiz
Aur dil taalibay deedar hua jata hai
Janay kaisi hai yeh chahat meray dil mein oski
Mera inkaar bhi iqrar hua jata hai
Dil ki dharkan mein bas gaya aisay
Saance laina mra mahal kia
Yehi tu such hai kay os se bichar kay roiee houn
Yeh kon kehta hai dil mera mehvay yaas naheen.