    • Come with poet on journey of the heart

      By Ibne Ahmad
      February 19, 2017
      Print : Islamabad

      Tum se roshan hai shaayari meri

       

      Meray sheroun ki aabru tum ho

       

      Romana Rumi has got a poetic temperament and writes in the most sober and emotionally plainspoken manner. I was taken aback, that despite having one heart she has colours of all the seasons inside her verses:

      Bohat see Nikhatain zanjeer ki hain

      Bohat see lzzatain taskheer ki hain

      Aay Rumi Shayayray fitrat houn mein bhi

      Diloun ki dharkanain tasveer ki hain

      Her deeply moving poetry collection about life and its consolations, love’s pain and pleasure, appears to be more than a diffusion of words, and content. It’s a poetry that settles on the page very inaudibly, yet as we read on, it allows us to experience her innermost turbulence in the gentlest of ways. Any person who has ever loved somebody, or lost somebody, or both, will be gripped by it:

      Yeh tasanno naheen haqeeqat hai

      Haan mujay aap se mohabbat hai

      Pooch laitay hain mera haal kabhi

      Aap ki yeh bari anayat hai

      One might deduce, of-course, that the pack of unhappy life incidents is merely another sign of her confessional custom of self-disclosure. But I believe what we see in her poetry is something deeper and more constructive: a longing to comprehend and give shape to an experience that defines her, an experience that is moral and social in nature. How we grieve alone tells us something about who we are together. Her poetry tells us that grief is not something merely to endure, but a vital facet of life:

      Ratgagay hain jo meri ankhoun mein

      Aagahi ka azaab hai logo

      Yeh meri jagmagaati dunya bhi 

      Ek mukammal suraab hai logo

      Dard ki dhoop mein jalnay ka hunar jaanti houn

      Main nayee fikr kay suraj ka safar jaanti houn

      Romana has the language-sense and knows how to employ simple words to deal with the difficult subjects. She knows how to be lighthearted and solemn at once. A blaze, a zephyr or a pleasure:

      Janay kiun aulaaday aadam indinoun

      Barsaray pakaar hai charoun taraf

      Zindagi Mehsur ho kar reh gayee

      Mout ki yalghaar hai charoun taraf

      Har qadam par hai qatlay sidqo safa

      Har qadam par hai qarbla sayeen

      Jaanay kis waqt woh kis baat ko qanoon kahay

      Mujay bas aap ki sarkar se darr lagta hai

      Romana’s poetry has some beautiful truths about love and loss. We have all lost somebody, or love someone whom we dread losing, and so in the spaces offered by her poetry collection we are asked to provide our own pain, our own love, our own expectation, and this converts her work into a luminous reading experience:

      Qissayay darday zindgaani likh

      Apnay ashkoun se yeh kahani likh

      Ab zameen par azaab ki surat

      Ho gayee kiun yeh zindgaani likh

      Khilaata raha koi taaza gulaab

      Kaheen dil mein sholay bharaktay rahay

      Darakhtoun pe aasayb hansta raha

      Lahoo mein parinday parakhtay rahay

      Chupa kar aansuoun ko muskarana

      Haqeeqat mein yahi tu zindgi hai

        Romana offers a romantic account of grief and healing; delicate verses of brilliance and beauty abound throughout her book:

       

      Os ko zid hai keh na dekhay ga palat kar hargiz

      Aur dil taalibay deedar hua jata hai

      Janay kaisi hai yeh chahat meray dil mein oski

      Mera inkaar bhi iqrar hua jata hai

      Dil ki dharkan mein bas gaya aisay

      Saance laina mra mahal kia

      Yehi tu such hai kay os se bichar kay roiee houn

      Yeh kon kehta hai dil mera mehvay yaas naheen.

