LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasised on importance of timely completion of different projects.

He chaired the 16th Steering Committee meeting of PKLI at the PKLI Secretariat on Saturday. Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, president of PKLI and representatives of different government departments were also present. The minister said everything must be completed without delay. Other issues like procurement progress of medical equipment, provision of utilities like electricity, safety and care for PKLI and RC were also discussed.

