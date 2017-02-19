TAIPEI: Mega Financial Holding, Taiwan´s biggest state-run financial holding firm for overseas business, is aiming for "stable growth" in 2017 from the T$22.4 billion($727 million) it reported last year, its president said on Saturday.

"Our growth is in line with Taiwan´s growth," President Bruce Yang told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.

"However, there is a lot of uncertainty globally," he said, such as worries over the protectionist policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mega´s earnings were hit hard in 2016, with its New York banking operation fined $180 million for money laundering violations in the United States.

