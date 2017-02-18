LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather was observed in the provincial capital here Friday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday and likely to affect upper parts of the country till Monday (morning).

They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam (06mm), Parachinar (05mm), Mirkhani (04mm), Chitral (02mm), Bagrote (06mm), Hunza (05mm), Gupis (02mm) and Gilgit (01mm) while snowfall was recorded at Bindogol (03inch), Astore (01inch) and Skardu (trace).

