PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 30 projects with an estimated cost of Rs21973.378 million.

Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan chaired the meeting. The meeting considered 35 projects pertaining to different sectors, including Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary, Sports & Tourism, Auqaf, Water, Home, ST&IT, Industries, Transport, Multi Sectoral Development, Building, Health, Urban Development, Forestry and Info sectors for the uplift of the province.

It approved 30 projects and deferred five projects due to inadequate designs or strategies. These were returned to the respective departments for rectification and improvements, said an official communiqué.

The meeting approved establishment of Government Girls Degree College in Khall, Dir Lower, establishment of GGDC Kheshgi Nowshera, establishment of GDC Rajoya, Abbottabad, re-construction of building for GCMS (Boys), Dera Ismail Khan, establishment of GDC Sarai Saleh Haripur, establishment of Government Girls Degree College Bandai Tehsil Barawal, Upper Dir, establishment of Government Degree College Shalbandi, Buner, upgradation of Abdul Wali Khan University Campus in Buner to a full-fledged university.

The meeting also approved continuation of ongoing ADP schemes in the Elementary & Secondary Education Sector. Promotion of Cultural-community Activities and sponsorship for National/International Exposures, Provision of Sports Equipment, Promotion & Holding of Sports Competitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also approved. The only approved project in Auqaf Sector was construction and rehabilitation of Darul Uloom Haqannia, Akora Khattak. Approved projects of water sector were in Swabi, Hazara Division, Improvement of Maira Branch and its Sub-Systems & Roads along Maira Branch.

